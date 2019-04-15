An Isabella County man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after his girlfriend told deputies that he assaulted her in her own home.
The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a domestic assault on Riviera Lane in Lake Isabella at 2:29 a.m. on Friday, April 12.
The sheriff's office said the assault was between a 60-year-old man from Lake Isabella, identified as Larry Reeve, and his girlfriend, a 47-year-old woman also from Lake Isabella.
Reeve was at his girlfriend's home when she got a call from another person. This made Reeve upset and he took his her phone away, the sheriff's office said.
The victim told deputies that Reeve threatened to kill her several times throughout this incident.
She said they started fighting while lying in bed and Reeve would not let her use her phone.
The victim said she was thrown around the bedroom by Reeve.
Reeve then took his belt and wrapped it around the victim’s neck and dragged her around the house, as told by the victim. She said she could not breathe while this happened.
The victim then said Reeve brandished a knife and held it to her throat.
She said Reeve slammed her head into the floor several times.
The victim said she was able to get inside the bathroom, but Reeve made his way in the room and held her head underwater in a full bathtub. She told deputies that she had to hold her breath.
Afterward, the victim said she was dragged outside where Reeve put her head on some cement steps and began putting pressure on her neck.
Her phone started ringing and Reeve answered, the victim said.
Reeve spoke with the person on the phone and eventually calmed down, the sheriff’s office said.
The victim told Reeve to leave to her home and he did so.
Deputies later located Reeve and arrested him. He’s been charged with attempted murder.
The victim was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this incident.
