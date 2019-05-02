A northern Michigan man charged with bestiality is now accused of sexually assaulting a family member.
After seeing a presentation at school about inappropriate touch, an 8-year-old girl told her mom Damian Barton, 18 of Alpena, had sexually assaulted her, Michigan State Police Troopers said.
Troopers investigated and said they found evidence to support the claims.
An arrest warrant was issued for Barton while he was in jail awaiting hearings for bestiality charges.
Barton was arrested in April after friends reported they caught him on a security camera engaging in sex acts with their dog, troopers said.
He was arraigned on the bestiality charges on April 22 in the Alpena County Court.
Barton was then arraigned on first degree criminal sexual conduct after the second warrant was issued on April 24.
He is being held in the Alpena County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
