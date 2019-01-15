A 19-year-old Mid-Michigan man has been charged, accused of breaking into a Lapeer County home.
Deputies said owners of a home on Hart Street in Attica were gone, and neighbors were watching their place when they noticed something suspicious at around 8:26 a.m. on Jan. 15.
SLIDESHOW: Mid-Michigan mug shots
The neighbors called 9-1-1 after hearing “pounding noises” and then they spotted a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt walk out of the home, and around the exterior.
Deputies arrived, and the man ran off. Investigators said 19-year-old Tatum Fike, of Flint, was found crawling on the ground, and taken into custody.
Fike was arraigned on Feb. 16 on three counts: Home invasion 2nd degree, burglary tools possession, and malicious destruction of property less than $200.
He’s scheduled to be back in court later this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.