A man who was released on parole for more than a year has been accused of sexually assaulting a preteen girl in Saginaw County.
Brian McGill has been charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree. The victim is a relative of McGill.
The Saginaw County Sheriff said that McGill was arraigned Tuesday on the warrants.
McGill is scheduled to appear at a hearing on August 4 at 8:50 a.m.
