A man is facing charges for distributing and possessing child pornography.
The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force announced the arrest of 41-year-old Matthew David Personett, of Williams Township. He was arrested after digital evidence was seized from his home during an investigation.
MSP said the investigation was started when police learned Personett was uploading child pornography to the internet.
Personett was arraigned in the 74th District Court on Monday, April 19 for aggravated distribution of child sexually abusive material and possession of child sexually abusive material.
The MSP Computer Crimes Unit is encouraging parents to talk with their children about using the internet safely. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s website has several resources that can help parents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.