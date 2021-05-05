A man is facing elder abuse charges after his mother passed away at a hospital.
Officers were called to Hurley Medical Center for a 72-year-old woman who was admitted for a few days. The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said the woman had a broken femur and hip, was septic, and ultimately died.
"She was septic. Ultimately, she passed away,” Genesee County Sheriff Capt. Bill Lanning said.
Her 50-year-old son, Michael Lagueux, was with her. When investigators spoke with Lagueux, there were inconsistencies and contradictions with his statements, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies executed a search warrant at his house in Genesee Township. Investigators found the home in deplorable conditions with spoiled food, black mold, and beg bugs, the sheriff's office said.
His cousin, a 43-year-old woman who is a vulnerable adult, was found at the home with a black eye, bruises up and down her body according to the sheriff’s office.
“At the house with the black eye, bruises all up and down her body. She actually had dried feces on her skin and on her clothing,” Lanning said.
Lagueux admitted to investigators he was a caretaker for his mom and cousin. He has been charged with two counts of vulnerable adult abuse.
“Investigators found spoiled food. Black mold was everywhere. The house was in disarray and the 43-year-old female slept in a bed that was full of flies and bedbugs,” Lanning said.
The 43-year-old did receive treatment and is expected to be OK. Lanning said this case is a sad reminder on why it's important to check in on those at risk.
“That's a population we really have to care for, so I'm just asking to be vigilant, make phone calls, stop by someone you haven't seen in a while. If you see something that's off, it probably means something is not right,” Lanning said.
Lanning said to call 911 and to let law enforcement and social service professionals know if you suspect abuse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.