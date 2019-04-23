A Michigan 18-year-old has been charged, accused of having sex with a dog.
Michigan State Police were called on April 19 after a woman said she had been reviewing her home security video system and saw the alleged incidents.
She claimed the video showed the man, now identified as Damian Barton, of Alpena, engage in sex acts with her bull terrior/lab mix.
Troopers reviewed the video and arrested Barton. She was arraigned on April 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.