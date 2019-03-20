A southwestern Michigan man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the fatal overdose of his 16-year-old son.
Michigan State Police say 48-year-old Gary Birkhead of Bangor was arraigned in Van Buren County District Court Wednesday on charges of involuntary manslaughter and child abuse.
Police say Cole Birkhead died of a drug overdose on Aug. 13, 2017. Police didn't say what drug the teenager had taken.
Prosecutors allege Gary Birkhead knowingly allowed his son to use illicit drugs over two years.
Birkhead told a judge he's eager to prove his innocence.
His bond is set at $1 million.
