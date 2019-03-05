A 60-year-old man has been charged with murder after police in southwestern Michigan say they found his roommate's body in a basement four to five days after he was fatally stabbed.
Benton Harbor police located 57-year-old Sylvester Booth's body early Saturday. His roommate was arrested and the Berrien County prosecutor's office says Jerry Lee Osler was arraigned Monday on charges of first-degree murder and concealing a death. Osler was jailed on $250,000 bond.
The Associated Press sent a message Tuesday seeking information on whether Osler has a lawyer or if he's expected to get court-appointed representation.
Police say Booth was stabbed during a dispute over money. The prosecutor's office says Booth had a stab wound to the chest and a knife blade and knife handle were found near his body.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.