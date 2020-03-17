An 82-year-old northern Michigan man who was told he couldn't drive has been charged in the fatal shooting of his daughter, authorities said Monday.
The man's 77-year-old wife was also shot Sunday and survived at their home in Charlevoix County's Bay Township.
The man, whose name wasn't released, was charged with murder and attempted murder. His wife told police that he's in the early stages of dementia and was upset that car keys had been taken away.
“We do not have enough information on this individual’s mental health condition and history to draw any conclusions at this time,” prosecutor Allen Telgenhof said. “Based upon the information and resources available to us, the charges that were filed are the best way to proceed at this time. He and the public are safe at this time.”
