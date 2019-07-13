Authorities have released the identity of one of the suspects accused of murder after a string of homicides in Flint.
Court records say Brett Michael Andres, 34, is charged with first-degree premeditative murder.
Police said Andres was a family member of the 28-year-old who was killed by blunt force trauma at home.
It happened at 2837 Comanche Ave. at 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9.
Michigan State troopers responded to two other separate homicides that night in the 1600 block of Kent and the 2100 block of Devon.
