A Detroit-area man has been charged with second-degree murder in a fatal car crash that killed his 32-year-old wife.
The Wayne County prosecutor's office says 35-year-old Michael Blakeman also is charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death and reckless driving causing death. Blakeman of Waterford in Oakland County was arraigned Monday.
Angelina Melnikova-Blakeman died at a hospital after the car she was riding in Friday struck utility poles and the rear of another vehicle on Detroit's west side. Authorities say Blakeman's vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash.
Blakeman also was hurt in the crash. He faces a March 15 preliminary examination. Blakeman's bond was set at $1 million.
The Associated Press left a message Monday seeking comment from his attorney.
