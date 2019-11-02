A man is charged after a two-vehicle crash hospitalized a driver in Sanilac County.
Central dispatch received a call about the crash at N. Lakeshore Road and Custer Road in Sanilac Township on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 5:35 p.m.
Investigators determined a 36-year-old Port Sanilac man was eastbound in a 2007 Honda Accord on Custer Road and failed to stop for a stop sign at N. Lakeshore Road.
The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office said the driver entered the intersection and was struck by a northbound 2013 Ford F150.
Inside the Ford F150 was a 63-year-old man from Westland and his 12-year-old grandson from Canton.
The 63-year-old man was treated on the scene and taken to McKenzie Hospital in Sandusky for his injuries.
The Port Sanilac man was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated and lodged in the Sanilac County Jail.
Authorities are withholding his name until he has been arraigned.
Deputies on the scene were assisted by the Port Sanilac Fire Department.
