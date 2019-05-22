An investigation conducted by the Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has resulted in the arrest of James Duane Wilson, 51, of Grand Traverse County. Wilson was arrested on Thursday, May 16.
More: See Mid Michigan mug shots.
The investigation started with a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Cyber Tip involving suspected possession of child sexually abusive material.
During the search of a home in Traverse City police found multiple internet capable devices and other evidence, including several hidden video cameras.
Investigators believe Wilson had been spying on a minor female in the bathroom and saving the files on his personal computer.
Wilson has been charged with one count of surveillance of an unclothed individual having reasonable expectation of privacy. Additional charges are expected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.