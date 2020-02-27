A Mt. Pleasant man has been arrested, accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.
On Nov. 30, 2019, the Mt. Pleasant Police Department was contacted regarding an alleged criminal sexual assault complaint involving a child.
The department began an investigation, and on Feb. 26, 2020, a warrant for David Alsager, 66, was issued.
He was charged with criminal sexual conduct-second degree and is out on bond.
Michigan State Police, the Department of Health and Human Services, and Open Arms Child Advocacy Center assisted Mt. Pleasant Police Department in the investigation.
