Authorities say a Grand Rapids-area teacher pregnant with her third child was strangled by her husband.
Richard Guichelaar appeared in Kentwood District Court in a murder charge Monday. Bond was set at $2 million.
Police say 32-year-old Amber Guichelaar was killed at her home on Nov. 16. She was a Kentwood teacher and the mother of two children.
Investigators say her husband was only the person at home "physically capable" of causing the injuries.
The Kentwood school district says the family remains in its "thoughts and prayers."
