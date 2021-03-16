Attorney General Dana Nessel charged a Michigan man with crimes for making death threats against President Joe Biden, U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Joshua Docter, 21, of Holland, has been charged with one count of threat of terrorism and one count of using a computer to commit a crime. The charges were filed on Monday and Docter turned himself in on Tuesday.
The FBI initiated the case after following up on tips it received about threatening posts Docter allegedly made on iFunny, a social media platform.
“Threatening elected officials is against the law and my office will prosecute those who attempt to intimidate or terrorize our state and federal leaders,” Nessel said. “I appreciate the thorough investigative work by the FBI and Michigan State Police on this case, and I consider it another excellent example of showcasing the dedication that those working in law enforcement have to protecting the public.”
In January 2021, Docter posted multiple threatening comments on the platform, Nessel’s office said. In the posts, Docter said he would use a gun to shoot and kill the elected officials and would “be the catalyst” for a new American revolution, Nessel’s office said.
Docter also has information on how to make a bomb and where to find the materials needed on his smart phone, the Attorney General’s Office said.
Docter's parents issued the following statement:
"As a family, we were shocked to learn of the charges against our son. We are in process of evaluating them and working with legal counsel to consider our next steps. We respectfully ask for privacy at this most difficult time."
