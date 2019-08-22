Peaceful, private and serene. This is Lake Lancer in Gladwin County.
It's a great spot for fishing. So great in fact, the Department of Natural Resources just busted a guy for over fishing. Finding more than 1400 panfish in his garage.
“If everybody was doing what this guy is doing, it's going to get to the point where there's not any fish for kids to catch and families to catch for them to enjoy," said Lt Brandon Kieft with the DNR.
That's why you're only legally allowed to catch up to 25 panfish a day in this lake and can have up to 50 others in the freezer at home.
That pales in comparison to 1400.
"He would take some fish in the morning, and then maybe bring them home,” Kieft said. “Then come out in the evening and take more fish. But he was smart enough to not have more than his limit in the boat at the time he'd get checked."
Conservation Ofc. Mark Papineau said he received several reports about a fisherman who was on the lake frequently.
Papineau and Ofc. Joshua Wright spoke with a 67-year-old man whose boat matched the reported description.
When he saw the conservation officers, he immediately said, "I'm not over my limit."
After talking with the officers, the Gladwin man confessed he caught more panfish than the daily limit.
The Gladwin man invited the two conservation officers back to his home where officers searched his freezer.
It was thanks to numerous tipsters informing the DNR of this man's fishing addiction that he was caught.
The man was cooperative with DNR officers who seized all the fish for evidence.
The court case is pending, but he'll need to reimburse the state for overfishing and it runs $10 dollars a fish.
"The reimbursement could be more than 14 thousand dollars," Kieft said.
Afterward the fish will be donated to people in need.
The DNR doesn't believe this fisherman was catching these fish with illegal methods, just a standard fishing rod and knowledge of the lake.
Clearly a good angler, but why did he have 1400 fish anyway?
"His response was he was going to have a family fish fry," Kieft said.
