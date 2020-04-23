Deputies are investigating after a man claims someone shot towards him, hitting his truck.
Midland County Sheriff Deputies were called to the 3000 block of Kane Road in Mt. Haley Township on April 21, at around 5 p.m.
When deputies arrived, a 53-year-old Merrill man said an unknown person had shot towards him, and in doing so, hit his GMC pickup.
The man wasn’t hurt, and the complaint remains under investigation. If you have any information regarding the case, call the Midland County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 989-839-4621.
