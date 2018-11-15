A man was pulled from the chilly Saginaw River Thursday morning.
Carrollton Township, Zilwaukee, and Saginaw Fire Departments were called to the river, near 1st Street in Saginaw, at around 9:12 a.m. for reports of a man calling for help.
When crews arrived they found a man clinging to a floating cooler, his boat was overturned and floating nearby, Captain Bill Weaver with the Carrollton Township Fire Department said.
He was not wearing a life jacket, although one was found floating in the river.
When he was pulled from the water, he was hypothermic and in shock, but conscious, according to Weaver.
He was taken to the hospital for treatment, but his condition is unclear.
The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Dive Team was also called in to help.
