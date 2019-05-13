A man who was considered armed and dangerous has been arrested.
Crime Stoppers was offering up to $1,000 for information leading to Jamerien Conley's arrest.
Conley, 18, is 5’3”, weighs around 120 pounds and was wanted on felony warrants for armed robbery, assault on a police officer, and probation violation.
Crime Stoppers said his arrest did not come from a Crime Stoppers tip.
