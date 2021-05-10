Alejandro Aguilar Ortiz, 23, who was wanted for absconding custody/cutting off a tether, narcotics, and firearm violations has been arrested according to Crime Stoppers.
Ortiz has known gang affiliations and has been on Flint’s most wanted list in the past, Crime Stoppers said.
(1) comment
5'5" and 250 lbs...?
He won't get far on foot, that's for sure.
Awful nice of him to list his closest associates on his chest for the police, too. Now all they need to do is watch and wait. No brawn, no brains, and now no bail!
