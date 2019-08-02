The jury-trial ended Friday with guilty verdicts in Shiawassee County Circuit Court in the death of a local man in May of 2018.

The 27-year-old Lansing man led police on a chase from Saginaw County into Shiawassee County that ended in the death of 84-year-old George Ramos.

A sentencing date hasn't been set for Doran Tashawn Duncan who was convicted on six charges stemming from the incident.

"The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office would like to applaud the jury's recent guilty verdict on all charges," said Sheriff Brian BeGole. "Our hearts continue to go out to the Ramos family during this difficult time."

Duncan was arrested and charged with felony murder, weapons charges and driving while intoxicated causing death after a 9-11 call had police pursuing a white Cadillac.

The caller reported the vehicle was traveling at speeds up to 100 miles per hour before crashing into the vehicle driven by Owosso resident George Ramos near M-13 and I-69.

The chain reaction of events apparently stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Michigan State Police said at the time that there was no police involvement in the crash, that Duncan was solely responsible. BeGole commended the efforts of deputies and the Prosecutor's office in the conviction.