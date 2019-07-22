+2 Man charged with open murder after woman killed by car A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle in Saginaw, and now police are investigating it as a homicide.

The 63-year-old man accused of striking and killing a Saginaw woman with a vehicle was convicted late last week of 2nd degree murder.

The jury trial for Everette Charles Green began last Tuesday with him facing a charge of open murder, assault with intent to murder, carrying a dangerous weapon, and felonious assault, all of which are felonies.

When the trial ended on Friday the jury found him not guilty of the assault with intent to murder and carrying a dangerous weapon charge.

Green was charged in connection with the death of 21-year-old Lela Diamond-Simons Long a year ago in Saginaw.

Long died after being struck by a vehicle driven by Green near the intersection of Mason Street and Throop.

Green faces Judge Leopold Borrello sentencing on August 28th on the lone murder charge.