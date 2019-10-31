An 18-year-old western Michigan man has been convicted in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy at a western Michigan hotel.
Juan Cabrera was found guilty Wednesday by an Ottawa County jury of first-degree murder and gang membership. He faces mandatory life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Troy "TJ" Wells Jr. of Holland was fatally shot Feb. 16 in Holland Township, southwest of Grand Rapids. The shooting happened after authorities say two groups rented rooms for parties.
Assistant Ottawa County Prosecutor JoEllen Haas has said an assault rifle was used to shoot Wells "no fewer than six times from a few feet away."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.