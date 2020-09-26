A man has been convicted in the 2017 death of a Burton woman.
David Serges, 55, from Flint, was found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder on Sept. 23rd in the death of Gail Anderson, whose body was found by a neighbor on Nov. 27, 2017.
According to testimony at trial, Anderson suffered 11 separate blunt force trauma injuries to her head and face, and had a skull fracture, a broken vertebra, and four separate brain bleeds.
According to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton, the initial assault appeared to have happened in the yard when Serges hit Anderson in the head with a hammer, and she managed to make her way back to the house. She died slowly, and evidence at the scene suggested she may have tried many times to get up, only to be knocked back down by Serges with his fists and a can of bug spray, prosecutors said.
Serges had been in Anderson’s neighborhood looking for odd jobs from residents, such as mowing lawns, and had done some chores in the past for the victim.
“This was a gruesome crime scene that the victim’s neighbor came upon,” said Prosecutor Leyton. “I cannot imagine the horror the victim suffered in her last moments and I am grateful the jury reached the verdict it did,” he said.
Serges faces life in prison without the possibility of parole when he is sentenced on October 26th.
