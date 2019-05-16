The man accused of jumping into the backseat of a woman’s car at a Mid-Michigan gas station, and kidnapping and assaulting her, was found guilty by a jury of his peers on Thursday, May 16.
The crime happened back in December in St. Charles.
The woman escaped by leaping from a moving car and running to a nearby home.
“I was pleased with the verdict,” Assistant Saginaw County Prosecutor Melissa Hoover said.
Hoover was glad to see Jason Cox convicted in court on May 16 for the crimes he was accused of committing last December.
Cox abducted and assaulted a 26-year-old woman in the St. Charles area. He slid into the backseat of the woman’s unlocked car at a Marathon gas station. When she drove off, Cox popped up and threatened her with a weapon, then kidnapped and assaulted her.
“He was convicted of at least three life offenses, I believe,” Hoover said.
In all, Cox was found guilty of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, carjacking, kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, and assault with a dangerous weapon.
The victim in this case was able to escape from Cox. She spoke with Hoover after the verdict.
“She’s just very relieved that it’s over and that you know, he’s not going to be able to do this to anybody else,” Hoover said.
Hoover said Cox has been convicted of similar crimes in the past.
“I believe it was a CSC one and kidnapping. And there was a couple of other ones. I think it was ultimately ended up resolving in a plea. And he did a stint of incarceration. I’m not sure of exactly how long, but it was not long enough,” Hoover said.
This time, Hoover wants to make sure Cox is behind bars for decades.
“I will probably be asking for a minimum of 30 years. That’s just my intent. It will ultimately be up to Judge Trice what he wants to do,” Hoover said.
Cox will be sentenced on Monday, July 8.
A previous story based on information from law enforcement referenced the incorrect case. This story references the correct case.
