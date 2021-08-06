A Flint Township man has been convicted of 10 charges related to multiple assaults on his pregnant girlfriend in an attempt to abort their baby, according to the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office.
The jury convicted Samuel Jenkins, 30, of torture, felony firearm, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, felonious assault, felony firearm, attempt assault of a pregnant individual to induce abortion, carrying a concealed weapon, aggravated domestic violence, and knowingly assaulting a pregnant individual.
In 2018, the girlfriend became pregnant with Jenkins' baby. Jenkins told his girlfriend to get an abortion to which she initially agreed.
The girlfriend could not go through with the abortion and after 27 weeks, she could no longer hide her pregnancy so Jenkins told her he would beat it out of her, according to the prosecutor’s office.
The prosecutor’s office said on Aug. 3, 2018, Jenkins assaulted his girlfriend with violent punches but she protected herself and her stomach with whatever part of her body she could.
During the assault, the prosecutor says, Jenkins pointed a revolver at his girlfriend and told her he would shoot her in the stomach.
On Aug. 7, 2018, the girlfriend knew she would be assaulted again so she turned on her phone and was able to capture two hours of audio of the assault. The prosecutor’s office said the recording documented the violent beating and threats from Jenkins to kill the fetus and his girlfriend in different ways, including breaking the baby’s neck when it was born.
At the end of the assault, Jenkins forced the victim to commit a sexual act, the prosecutor stated.
The girlfriend was able to get to the hospital after the assault and police were contacted. Jenkins was arrested on Aug. 14, 2018 with a gun in his car.
“I am very grateful for the jury’s verdict in rendering justice against a man who violently beat his pregnant girlfriend in an attempt to abort her pregnancy,” said Prosecutor David Leyton. “The acts of the defendant show him to be a danger to society and the justice system is making sure he will be held accountable for his actions and put away in prison where he belongs for many years to come.”
Jenkins will be sentenced on Sept. 13.
Stay classy, Flint.
