A jury deliberated for about an hour and a half on Wednesday, Oct. 7 before finding Larry Lyons guilty of all charges, including first-degree murder.
Lyons was on trial for the Dec. 15, 2019 murder of 36-year-old Brandy Marie Dickson.
The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office was called to Gerou Road in Caro that day for an incident. Upon arrival, they found Dickson suffering from life-threatening injuries.
She was taken to the hospital where she died from multiple stab wounds, authorities previously told TV5.
An 11-month-old child was also treated for injuries, but survived.
Lyons was arrested and charged with murder, assault with intent to murder, second-degree child abuse, domestic violence - third offense, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, and third-degree child abuse.
On Oct. 7, 2020, the jury convicted Lyons on all counts.
“We’re extremely pleased with the verdict. The jury did an outstanding job of paying attention to the evidence throughout the trial. The investigators did a great job," Tuscola County Prosecutor Mark Reene said.
Lyons is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 6.
