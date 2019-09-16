A man with several misdemeanor and felony convictions has been convicted of hitting a man with a truck following an argument at a Memorial Day barbecue party.
Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said a jury convicted 57-year-old Brian Neil Saylor in the May 26, 2018 incident in Flint.
SLIDESHOW: Mid-Michigan mug shots
According to police, and trial testimony, Saylor was at his neighbor’s house for the barbecue when he began arguing with others and causing a scene. He was asked to leave, but later returned and began arguing again, officials said. Saylor was then escorted from the party, and got into his truck, but then intentionally drove at, and hit another man, prosecutors argued.
That man, Corey Naracon, was pushed up against another vehicle and seriously hurt.
Saylor left the scene, but was later taken into custody, Leyton reported.
“Brian Saylor has had issues with the law his entire adult life and we will be asking the Court to serve justice with a lengthy prison sentence,” said Prosecutor Leyton after the verdict was read.
Due to his habitual offender status, Saylor faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced on Oct. 14.
