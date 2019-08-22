A Michigan man has been convicted in West Virginia of impersonating an assistant U.S. attorney.
A federal jury found 55-year-old Joseph Ziegler guilty Wednesday after a two-day trial.
Court records show Ziegler said during a traffic stop in Clay County that he was a federal prosecutor on assignment by U.S. attorney Mike Stuart, who is based in Charleston. Ziegler also threatened tow truck employees with prosecution if his vehicle was not returned.
Stuart says Ziegler was not his employee.
Ziegler faces up to three years in prison. Sentencing has been set for Dec. 2.
A statement issued by Stuart's office did not specify Ziegler's hometown.
