A Flint man was convicted of murder in the deadly 2018 shooting outside of Club 69.
Keith Devon Turner, 35, was found guilty on Tuesday, July 20 on all counts including first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and three counts of felony firearm related to the death of 33-year-old Anthony Watson Jr.
Watson was murdered in the parking lot of Club 69 on S. Saginaw Street in Flint about 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 23, 2018. Watson had gotten into his vehicle and was getting ready to leave the parking lot when the shooting happened, according to testimony at trial.
He was struck five times by bullets and was attempting to drive himself to Hurley Medical Center when he crashed his vehicle on Saginaw Street near Union Street, the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office said.
“The violence on our streets is devastating to our community,” Prosecutor David Leyton said. “It has become almost second nature for some individuals to resort to violence including murder to settle disputes.”
Leyton said some witnesses in the case were intimidated and scared to testify.
“It has a very chilling effect on our efforts to seek justice for the victim, his loved ones, and the greater community,” he said. “Thankfully, we were able to make our case and the jury rendered a just verdict.”
Turner faces life in prison without parole when he is sentenced on Sept. 14.
