A local man has been convicted of several charges in the deaths of two young Saginaw men killed by gunfire.

Roderick Barnes Jr. was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder, three counts of second-offense felony firearm and single counts of felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

Tony Martin, 19, and Rocky Morgan, 22, were shot and killed on July 19, 2020 at the Sunoco gas station at 1944 E. Genesee St. in Saginaw at 2:19 a.m.

Residents hold vigil to honor 2 men killed in Saginaw shooting A Mid-Michigan community is mourning the lives of two young men who were killed by gunfire.

Martin died on the scene and Morgan was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Barnes remains in jail pending his sentencing.