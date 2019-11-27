The man convicted of shooting a Saginaw Township police officer earlier this year will spend at least 75 years behind bars.
Joshua Rosebush was sentenced in Saginaw County Circuit Court on Wednesday, Nov. 27.
Rosebush was found guilty on Oct. 4 of 26 counts including assault with intent to murder for the Jan. 22 incident.
Saginaw Township Police Officer Jeff Koenig was shot while performing a traffic stop that morning.
Rosebush was sentenced to a minimum of 75 years and a maximum of 150 years in prison for the assault with intent to murder charge alone.
Rosebush did not receive credit for any time served.
During the sentencing, Rosebush apologized for his actions.
"I'm sorry for any suffering that I've caused. I'm happy that Officer Koenig is OK," Rosebush said.
Rosebush added he will be seeking help to try to fix "whatever's wrong with me."
This story is breaking and will be updated.
