A man is in critical condition after officers found him shot in a parking lot.
Flint Police were called to the 2500 block of Devon Lane at Evergreen Regency Apartments on Nov. 18 for reports of a personal injury accident.
When officers arrived, they found a 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to the hospital and at last check was in critical condition.
There is no information on a suspect.
If you have any information, call Det. Allison Lukco at 810-237-6914, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
