A man was critically hurt during a hit-and-run, and now police are asking for help finding the driver.
Investigators were called to E. Court Street, near Kelso Street, in Flint at around 7:45 a.m. on Sept. 13.
Officers said Rashard Amar-Ramirez Hardy Jr. was walking eastbound on Court Street in the westbound lanes when he was hit by a vehicle.
The driver then took off, westbound on Court Street.
Hardy was taken to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
Police are asking that if you have any information, call Sgt. Cholyonda Brown at 810-237-6899.
