The Clio Police Department is searching for a suspect after an assault critically injured a man.
Police were sent to the 500 block of Pine Street on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 1:10 a.m.
Officers found the 27-year-old male victim of the assault.
He was taken to Hurley Hospital and is listed in critical condition, according to police.
The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.
Anyone with more information on this assault is asked to call the Clio Police Department at (810) 686-5010.
