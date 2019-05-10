An 18-year-old was critically injured after debris flew into the windshield of a vehicle he was riding in when a semi hit an overpass on Friday.
Several lanes of southbound I-75 in Genesee County were closed for about four hours while crews cleared the scene.
It happened at the Bristol Road Exit/Exit 116.
A semi loaded with scrap vehicles hit the Maple Road overpass and an engine ejected from one of the scrap vehicles, according to Michigan State Police.
The engine hit the windshield of a pick-up truck behind the semi, broke the windshield and hit the passenger in the vehicle, troopers said.
The passenger, an 18-year-old, was critically injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. He's currently in critical, but stable condition.
The driver of the pick-up was not injured.
This is the second time in a month that overpass has been hit, and the third time within the last year.
"It's unfortunate this has occurred even one time, but to have it happen several times is extremely unfortunate," said Jocelyn Hall, spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Transportation.
The overpass has a clearing sign of 14'2".
"Generally, there's still a few inches of additional room. So it's signed on the generous side. So it does leave a little bit of room if somebody's pushing the envelope," Hall said.
Hall is frustrated about the repeated hits to the overpass because the repairs come out of MDOT's emergency funding.
"We don't want to be in a situation where we're constantly making repairs to an overpass," Hall said.
But MDOT is stymied on a solution. Hall said there's nothing unusual about the Maple Road overpass. Its clearance height is standard.
"Unfortunately, based on the amount of infrastructure the state of Michigan has, it's not feasible for us to go and raise the under-clearance on every single bridge that we have," Hall said.
