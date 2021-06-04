Police lights siren generic
A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in Flint on Thursday.

Flint police officers responded to the incident in the 1500 block of Wyoming Avenue about 9 p.m. and discovered a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Hurley Medical Center where he had surgery.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available.

If you have any information, contact Det. Trooper Mark Swales at 810-237-6913 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

