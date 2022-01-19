A man is in critical condition and several persons of interest are in custody following a shooting on I-475 in Genesee County on Tuesday.
A 28-year-old man was shot multiple times while driving on southbound I-475, south of Stewart Avenue. The shooting stemmed from a road rage incident that happened about 12:35 p.m. on Jan. 18, Flint Police said.
The suspect vehicle fled the area before officers arrived on the scene.
Authorities located the suspect’s vehicle at a home on Flint’s west side. Several persons of interest were taken into custody, according to police.
While the investigation is ongoing, anyone with more information on this crime is asked to call Det. Trooper Bieganski at 810-237-6922. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
