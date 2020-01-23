Police lights generic daytime
(KCTV5 News)

A man is dead after a forklift allegedly fell on him at Vondette Roofing in Freeland, according to Tittabawassee Township Police Department.

Tittabawassee Township Police and Tittabawassee Fire Department responded to the incident on Jan. 23 at 10:55 a.m.

Monroe Nugent, 66, of Saginaw was alone doing repairs to a forklift in a maintenance garage when the incident occurred, according to police.

Tittabawassee Township Police, along with the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration, are conducting the investigation. They said it appears to be accidental at this time.

Authorities are awaiting autopsy results at this time.

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.