A man is dead after a forklift allegedly fell on him at Vondette Roofing in Freeland, according to Tittabawassee Township Police Department.
Tittabawassee Township Police and Tittabawassee Fire Department responded to the incident on Jan. 23 at 10:55 a.m.
Monroe Nugent, 66, of Saginaw was alone doing repairs to a forklift in a maintenance garage when the incident occurred, according to police.
Tittabawassee Township Police, along with the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration, are conducting the investigation. They said it appears to be accidental at this time.
Authorities are awaiting autopsy results at this time.
