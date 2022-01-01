A man riding a bicycle along a roadway was struck by a pickup truck and died from his injuries, according to Michigan State Police.
It happened at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 30 on M-76 near Airport Road in Ogemaw County’s Horton Township.
A 61-year-old man from West Branch, Chalmer Brindley, was riding a bicycle along M-76 when he was struck by a 1995 GMC pickup truck, driven by a 22-year-old man from West Branch.
Brindley did not survive his injuries from the crash, state police said. No other injuries were reported.
While the crash remains under investigation, anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the MSP West Branch Post at 989-345-0956.
Troopers were assisted by the Michigan State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit, Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office and Ogemaw County EMS.
