A father is dead after a boat capsized in Bay County.
At about 11:38 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28, personnel from Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Coast Guard, Bay City Fire Department, Essexville Public Safety Department, and Hampton Township Fire Department, were sent to the mouth of the Saginaw River.
Three people from the Flint area, a father, his adult son, and another man, were in a 12-foot boat and found themselves caught in a wind and rainstorm.
Their boat started taking on water then capsized, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.
The 35-year-old son swam to shore to a Consumers Energy plant, located at 2555 Weadock Highway in Hampton Township.
The Bay City Fire Department found the 30-year-old in the water and rescued him.
Both survivors were taken to the hospital for precautionary measures. They were treated and released.
Crews from the Bay City Fire Department found the 56-year-old father, Thomas Klatt, and tried to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at 10:10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 29.
This incident remains under investigation.
