A man is dead after a shooting in Flint on Sunday, July 5.
Police said they responded to reports of a shooting on the 600 block of E. Stewart Ave. at about 3:50 a.m.
According to police, the man was suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to Hurley Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.
Police said the man was later pronounced dead.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Victoria Lambaria at 810-237-6971 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 800-422-5245. You can also report information through the P3Tips mobile app or on www.crimestoppersofFlint.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.