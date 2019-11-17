GENERIC: Flint Police logo

Flint police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

According to police, they responded to a report of a shooting near Saginaw St. and 12th St. at about 7:34 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16.

Police said when they arrived, they found a deceased 33-year-old black male with a gunshot wound.

There are no known suspects and police said the circumstances are unknown.

If you have any information on this shooting, you are asked to call Detective/Trooper Ben Rowell 248-514-7349.

