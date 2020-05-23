A man is dead after and the suspect is in custody after a fatal stabbing in Flint.
Flint Police responded to the 400 block of E Russell Ave. on Saturday, May 23 at about 1:40 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.
According to police, a black male was pronounced deceased, by Dr. Swor of Hurley Medical Center.
Police said the suspect was identified and apprehended and is currently being held at the Genesee County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing. Tv5 will update you as we learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.