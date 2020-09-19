The Flint Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash.
On Friday, Sept. 18 at about 6:39 p.m. police responded to a crash located on the ramp of I-475 to west I-69.
According to police, a motorcycle was traveling from south I-475 to west I-69 when it lost control on the ramp causing the driver and bike to slide across all lanes on I-69 before coming to a rest.
Police said the motorcycle driver was struck by a passing vehicle as he was sliding across the road.
The driver, Joshua Charles Jahn, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are unsure what caused the driver to lose control.
The crash is under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. R. Matteson at 810-237-6817.
