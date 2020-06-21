A Gladwin County man is dead following a motorcycle crash.
Michigan State Police responded to a the crash in Hay Township on June 20 at approximately 6:55 p.m. on Andy Lane.
Police say 66-year-old Frankie Lewis of Beaverton was traveling on his motorcycle when he lost control on the dirt roadway.
Lewis sustained extensive injuries from the crash, police say. He later died at the hospital.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
