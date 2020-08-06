The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Department responded to a crash on Fostoria Road and Swaffer Road in Watertown Twp.
When on scene, deputies and a bystander attempted life-saving efforts for a motorcyclist involved in the crash they say was not breathing.
The effort was not successful and the 64-year-old male from Mayville died.
Police say the motorcyclist was driving southbound on Fostoria when two other vehicles were driving northbound. The first northbound vehicle began to turn west into a driveway when the motorcyclist struck a portion of that vehicle and swerved into the path of a vehicle that was behind that one, according to police.
The crash remains under investigation.
