A man is dead and the suspect is in custody after an overnight shooting in Flint.
Flint Police said they responded to the Loft Bar for a report of a shooting.
"It can happen anywhere," said Rodney Ott, owner of the business. "I would like to give my prayers out to the family of the victim, it's a tragedy."
Ott said the Loft was jam-packed with bachelorette parties and said he didn't realize something was happening until things started to get rowdy.
"We were working, obviously we were busy," said Ott. "There was a little bit of commotion that happened up in the front area."
Police said when they arrived, they found a black male who was suffering from a single gunshot wound.
According to police, the man was transported to Hurley Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police said the suspect returned to the scene and was taken into custody.
All parties are accounted for and have been cooperating with law enforcement, according to police.
Just a half block away, a car crashed into a building at First Street Lofts at 460 S Saginaw St.
Flint Police could not confirm if the two incidents are related.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Loft has been in business for 17 years and the owners hope this one incident doesn't affect their ability to give the Flint community a good time.
"No one incident defines what the Loft is or what me and my wife are," said Ott.
Ott said him and his wife Jesi are reflecting and brainstorming ways to step up their security protocol.
"Our employees are gonna look at that and maybe do some changes that will make the Loft continually be a good and even more safe place for everybody," said Ott.
The Loft will be closed on the evening of Feb. 29 out of respect for the family.
"I'd just like to thank the community that's reached out to Jesi or myself," said Ott. "I mean, it's really heartfelt. It's hard to wake up with that on your conscience. Appreciate that."
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact D/Sgt. Dave VanSingel at 810-237-6946. If you would like to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
